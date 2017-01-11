Saying goodbye to 2016 – July

July 6, 2016 – Rural health services staff get a well-deserved break

The Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee (SRRPR&R) put on a Rural Health Appreciation Coffee Break, at McLennan Hospital cafeteria from 9.30 to 10.45 a.m., June 23.

The event has been running for 5 years and all hospital staff are invited including kitchen, janitorial, nursing, physicians, paramedic’s, public health, physiotherapist, administration etc.

On June 23, SRRPR&R Coordinator Myrna Lanctot was on hand to welcome the 48 people who dropped by to relax, enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack and have the chance to win a number of door prizes.

The event is a way for the SRRPR&R committee to acknowledge and thank everyone that works at the hospital for their part in providing health services to this region.

July 13, 2016 – Red Hatters lead in Falher’s Canada Day celebration

Our country marked 149 years on July 1, and area residents marked the occasion in their own ways.

One Canada Day event was held at the Smoky River Visitor Information Centre in Falher. Approximately 100 people attended the event, pleasing organizer Sandy Primeau.

The Red Hatters were the featured entertainment and they led in everyone in ‘O Canada’ in English and French, as well as other songs.

Gary Braithwaite, Primeau and other volunteers cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for guests.

The event was a fundraiser for the Smoky River Visitor Information Centre.

A cake was also served, with the icing in the design of the Canadian flag.

Outside the building, Jean-Marc Roussin held a horse training demonstration, which included roping and saddle mounting.

July 20, 2016 – Gymkhana event draws riders from Alberta and British Columbia, organizer touts it as a great success

The second time was the charm for the gymkhana event, as another round of rain could have cancelled it entirely for the year.

However, the rains stayed away for the weekend of July 9-10, and 42 people from around Alberta and B.C. participated.

The event was held at the Smoky River Agricultural Society’s fairgrounds by Donnelly. Jean-Marc Roussin, one of the organizers, is pleased.

“It was a good turnout,” says Roussin. “Everyone enjoyed their trip to this event and we want to keep it going every year.”

The event consists of barrel racing, stakes, poles, keyhole and flags.

The first place winners for each category received a horse blanket. They were: Sandy Steeves, the seniors’ winner with 672 points; Byron Weedrick, men’s winner with 637 points; Kim Hummel, the women’s winner with 728 points; Alexis Sarauer, the ladies’ winner with 701 points; Shelby Underwood, the intermediate winner with 647 points; Noah Hartu, the junior winner with 609 points; and Deryck Hickey, the pee wee winner with 170 points.

There was something new this year – double barrel racing. It was a non-competitive event. Five barrels were placed in the arena, three in the foreground and two at the other end of the arena. Two riders started and went around the first three barrels. Then they raced to their respective barrels at the other side and raced back to the start.

July 27, 2016 – 5 Star Golf Course had all its ducks in a row for the 2016 Duck Race

Approximately 200 spectators gathered at the sandy beach on the bank of the Little Smoky River to watch the 5 Star Golf Club, Duck Race fundraiser, which has be annual event for over a decade.

The riverbank, lined with golf buggies with many of those attending sitting in deck chairs by the water, watching a dozen people in three motor boats retrieve the ducks from the water as they raced along with the current.

The response to the Duck Race event was immediate and enthusiastic as this year all one thousand ducks sold 36 hours ahead of the deadline.

The money raised goes towards enhancing the facility of 5 Star Golf Club. Last year funds went to improving the children’s playground and now the committee is looking at renovating the clubhouse and restaurant.

To enter the Duck Race cost ten dollars and three prizes are award. The first place winner received $1,200, second $500 and third place $300.

“We have the river here so we might as well use it,” says event organizer Louise Bastien. “There are some concerns about putting a thousand duck in the water but last year we retrieved all but 5 of the ducks after the race. A few were taken out of the water up at Vermillion and they knew where they came from so they sent them back to us.”

5 Star is a par 32, 9-hole golf course located in the wooded environment of Little Smoky River Valley. The facility has many permanent, seasonal trailers and cabins and a strong sense of community that also welcomes vacationers and day golfers. 5 Star can is accessible from highway 49 on Township Road 760 at Guy.