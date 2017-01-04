Saying goodbye to 2016 – February

February 3, 2016 – Town of Falher and Birch Hills County engage in a game of broomball

Ethusiastic broomball players for the Town of Falher and Birch Hills Country hit the ice at the West Smoky Arena in Eaglesham on Jan. 23.

The Town of Falher were short a few players, so BHC lent them some of theirs.

The Falher team came out ahead by a score of 6-0 at the end of two periods. It was all for fun and Mayor Donna Buchinski is pleased the Town of Falher participated.

“It opens opportunities for future frinedly competition,” says the mayor.

February 10, 2016 – After an interval of approximately three years, McLennan’s Anglican community has its new priest, Fr. Leon Cadsap

Having waited for 3 years for a new priest, the Anglican parish of High Prairie and McLennan had their prayers answered with the arrival from the Philippines of Fr. Leon Cadsap.

Fr. Leon Cadsap, his wife Glory and their young daughter Hadassah arrived in the region on January 13. In contrast to the tropical climate they are accustomed to, they found the weather extremely cold but also enjoyed their first experience of snow.

There are approximately 30 members of the Anglican Church living in McLennan but at a Mass celebrated by Fr. Leon at Paul’s Church on January 31 many members from the community at large attended the service to celebrate the arrival of the priest.

February 17, 2016 – Ideal conditions for O’Mahony Conservation Area annual skiing event

For the second annual O’Mahony Conservation Area, Group Skiing Event, on Sunday February 7, the weather was cooperative with sunshine and the temperature around minus ten, bracing but certainly not frigid.

Considering the fluctuating temperatures recently, many expected the trails to be icy but on the contrary, conditions were excellent on the well-groomed trails, thanks to Roland Garant.

Approximately 20 skiers took to the trails around the appointed time between 1pm and 1.30 pm with others arriving later.

February 24, 2016 – Everyone is a Francophile at Carnaval de St-Isidore

The 34th annual Carnaval de St-Isidore, a two-day occasion that since its inception in 1982 has established itself as a seminal winter event in northern Alberta.

While certainly a favorite winter rendezvous for Alberta’s Francophones, the Carnaval also attracts Albertans and people across Canada of all cultural backgrounds, because when it comes to food, music and the arts everyone is something of a Francophile.

The Carnaval, held on February 12 and 13, was thoughtfully organized to be of interest to the entire family but also something fun and interesting for adults, with a wide variety of French Canadian dishes, elaborate ice sculptures, and numerous musical and variety acts that performed late into the evening.

There was also, such typical carnival activities such as high striker, a game where a person, in this instance mostly young teenagers, test their strength with the swing of a sledgehammer in an effort to ring a bell at the top of the machine, hay bale labyrinth,plus sleigh rides and indoor activities for very small children.