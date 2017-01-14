Saying goodbye to 2016 – December

December 7, 2016 – RCMP arrest man in Donnelly on outstanding warrants

On Nov. 18, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint and information, indicating that an accused male wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest was at a residence in Donnelly.

The RCMP responded to the call for service. Upon arrival, a male matching the description of the accused was observed entering a residence.

The RCMP surrounded and secured the residence and completed a Warrant to Enter a Dwelling.

The warrant was executed with the RCMP Police Dog Services.

Thirty-year-old Shawn Carlin Griffiths, originally from Peace River, was located and arrested in a crawl space under the residence. Griffiths remains in custody and faces numerous charges, including:

. Domestic assault with a weapon and four charges of failing to comply with conditions of a release document, all stemming from an incident on Nov. 15.

. Three charges of failing to comply with conditions of a previous release, from the arrest and investigation on Nov. 18.

Christmas Expo and Santa Day held at the Centre Chevaliers

The Centre Chevaliers in Falher was filled to capacity on Nov. 26, for the annual Christmas Expo and Santa Day.

There were 75 tables filled with merchandise, including honey, jewelry, cosmetics, clothing, children’s educational materials, food and beverage items and woodwork projects.

Other activities included children’s face painting and glitter art tattoos. In true British fashion, Phileas Flash entertained children on the upper flow by making animal balloons and singing Christmas songs.

Wagon rides took guests on a circular route through Falher.

December 14, 2016 – “Fire on Ice” annual Christmas Gala a formal, fun event

Smoky River Minor Hockey Association held its fifth annual Christmas Gala at the Centre Chevaliers, December 3.

Approximately 350 people attended the “Fire on Ice” themed, formal dinner and dance event, which included performance and live musical entertainment along with a silent auction, 50/50 draw and secret trip draw.

The menu for the evening included appetizers, chicken, ham, vegetables, salads and a variety of deserts. Amber Ouellette catered the event.

The first entertainment act, Circle of Hell Fire Show, gave exciting expression to the theme of Fire on Ice.

Circle of Hell Fire is a family affair comprised of Doug and Susan Thompson. Susan, opened their performance bringing her training as a belly dancer and her dexterity with fire into play.

Doug performed next, masked and tattooed to great dramatic effect. Circle of Hell Fire closed the set with a segment choreographed for both performers.

The musical entertainment for the evening was C.Alice, a classic rock, cover band based in Peace River. The band, that has been together since 2010, certainly lived up to its own credo: Always energetic, never boring and sometimes surprising, rocks hard and loves it loud.

C.Alice’s musical repertoire runs the gamut from 70s rock to the present.

December 21, 2016 – Despite the weather, McLennan Santa Day offered a warm, fun atmosphere

Severe cold weather had an impact on McLennan Santa Day with a slightly smaller turnout due in part to the cancelation of the hayride, it being too frigid not just for the kids but also for the horses.

Due to the popularity of the hayride with the kids the event may be added to the Family Day celebrations.

However, a large number of people still attended the event at the Elks Hall and the kids certainly appeared to be having a good time, playing around, enjoying food: hotdogs, popcorn, hot chocolate, cupcakes and juice with coffee on hand for the adults.

The kids also had the options of watching the movie ”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” colouring with crayons and face painting.

Of course, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus saw the kids enthusiastically lining up to receive a gift bag and to let Santa know what they would like for Christmas.

Even a number of adults took the opportunity to have their photographs taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

There were also numerous door prizes handed out to the kids towards the end of the event and McLennan and Region Chamber of Commerce also presented a prize of $500 in ten $50 gift certificates, each redeemable at ten McLennan businesses.

Overall, it was an excellent Santa Day for the kids, and the adults who attended appeared to have also enjoyed themselves immensely.

Heritage students show their Christmas

talents, fun

The gym at ecole Heritage was filled to capacity on Dec. 15, as parents and the public in the school’s annual Christmas lunch and concert.

The lunch, consisting of turkey and all the trimmings, was prepared and served by many volunteers.

Then the tables were cleared away and the chaired lined up for the concert.

Principal Nicole Walisser was among those to welcome everyone.