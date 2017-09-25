Heritage House held its Saskatoon Berry Sunday Tea, September 10

Tom Henihan

St. Paul’s Heritage House Society held its annual Saskatoon berry Sunday Tea on September 10.

As with all Heritage House fundraisers and events, the Saskatoon berry Sunday tea was a pleasant social get-together over tea, coffee and of course, Saskatoon berry deserts.

The Heritage Society holds such events regularly throughout the year with the theme of the occasion usually relating to the time of year and the fruit or berries that are in season.

Visitors to the Heritage house Sunday teas and other events are always welcome to tour the restored 1930’s manse house and St. Paul’s Anglican Church