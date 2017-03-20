SARDA Trade Show held in Falher

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association held their bi-annual trade show at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex during March 16-18.

Many vendors attended, including farm equipment dealers, finance companies and non-profit groups.

A series of lectures were held at the Log Cabin, and a Farmers Appreciation Dinner was held at the Centre Chevaliers, as was a children’s farm safety event.

Look for several stories about the trade show in the March 29 edition of the Smoky River Express.