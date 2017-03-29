SARDA Ag Trade Show a success for the organizers and a boon for the community

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Although the SARDA Trade Show has been put on every two years since 1986, I am sure for the organizers that each new installation brings its own challenges and presents contingencies that must be dealt with.

The manpower and logistics required for setting up SARDA Ag Trade Show, the exhibits and the displays for the other events, coordinating catering and entertainment must be enormous and having it appear such a smoothly organized and seamless production is a credit to all involved.

That professionalism contributes to the Trade Show’s success. It is what ultimately attracts the legions of people who attended the show and those who host the over 200 exhibits and equipment displays.

Apart from the Trade Show’s own success, that influx of people brings a substantial volume of commerce to the town of Falher and the immediate region.

It also provides an opportunity for home based businesses and vendors’ markets to seize the momentum to do trade, which in turn adds variety to the overall event.

Offering free admission, free parking, free pancake breakfasts and exhibitor and farmer appreciation events along with the larger and more formidable aspects of such a significant enterprise, requires substantial financial resources.

So it is important to note that a large part of the Ag Trade Show’s success is due to its sponsors: Syngentia and Richardson Pioneer (Platinum), BASF and Bayer (Gold) and Pops Home Hardware, Viterra and Northern Sunrise County (Silver).

The bronze sponsors are Alberta Pulse Growers, iWireless, Town of Falher, Real Country 93.5, Martin Deerline, Rocky Mountain Equipment, YL Country, Red Rabbit Communications and Big Country 93.1 XXfm.