Santa Day held at the Elks & Royal Purple Hall in McLennan

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Santa and Mrs. Claus were the guests of honour at the Santa Day event in McLennan on Dec. 10.



Children and families lined up to have their pictures taken with the jolly old couple. Santa and Mrs. Claus also passed out goody bags to each of the children.



The ladies of the Royal Purple organized the event and member Yvonne Sawchuk is pleased with how it went.



“We were so happy that everyone came out,” says Sawchyk.



The Elks and Royal Purple Hall was filled to capacity. It was decorated in traditional Christmas attire including a Christmas tree, lights and ornaments.



Other activities included face painting, separate draws for boys and girls prizes, and a raffle for a king-size quilt and an oil painting.



A sleigh ride around the community had been planned, but it was cancelled. However, it will be offered during Family Day activities in February.