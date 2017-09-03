Rural Health Week celebrated in region during week of June 19-23

Myrna Lanctot

Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee Coordinator

The Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee celebrated Rural Health week from June 19-23.

The committee provided a coffee break which included food & beverage followed by door prize draws. Coffee break kicked off at the Hospital where all employees were invited to take part, upon entering the event room each person was presented with a Bobble head bear holding a banner that said: ‘You care about the Community, You are Beary Awesome, Thank you Beary much!’

Coffee Break also took place at the McLennan and Falher doctor’s clinic, which included all staff. Health care is not a matter of if you will need it, but when you will need it; and every position is vital when it comes to treating our health.

Including staff from cleaning, maintenance, ambulance, nurses, support nurse, admitting, x-ray, lab, administration, doctors, office personal and anyone else in-between that I may have missed. Each and every one of you are beary important when it comes to completing our health team. Once again, thank you BEARY much!