Ecole Routhier holds welcome back barbecue for families

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Kids and their parents lined up for a big meal, courtesy of the teachers and support staff.

Ecole Routhier held a welcome back barbecue in the evening of Sept. 14. Hamburgers, juice and healthy snacks were on the menu.

They took their meals to the main gym and sat on their blankets while feasting.

Following dinner, a large group of kids sat in the centre of the gym for a game of duck-duck-goose, laughing and carrying on for a long while.

Then it was time for the introductions. Principal Diane Benoit welcomed everyone and introduced each teacher, educational assistant and support staff member. Following the introductions, each teacher returned to their classroom for parents to visit with them.

Ecole Routhier has three new teachers and a new French monitor this year – Anne Marie Dupuis, Aryn McFaddin, Laura Wuth and Breanne Britt – and they were featured in the Sept. 13 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Watch for a story about the Ecole Routhier/Georges P. Vanier Terry Fox Run in October. They will hold their run in Jean Cote on Sept. 28.