Ecole Routhier students graduate the DARE program under Const. Girard-Lallemands guidance

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Students in Grades 5 and 6 at Ecole Routhier participated in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program during the school year.

Constable Guy Girard-Lallemand of the McLennan RCMP Deatchment taught the DARE program to them starting in November 2016. He taught 10 lessons per class, at one hour per class.

Const. Girard-Lallemand emphasized making good choices and not using drugs.

The students graduated from the program in May and they received certificates and shirts for their efforts.

Three students in each class read their essays about what they learned in DARE.

All photos courtesy of Ecole Routhier.

About DARE

As per the dare.org website, the vision is, “A world in which students everywhere are empowered to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance abuse, and other dangerous behaviors.”