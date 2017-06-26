Routhier School track and field awards presentation

Tom Henihan
Express Staff

At assembly on June 12, Routhier Phys-Ed teacher David Gingera welcomed students to the track and field awards presentation.

Gingera praised the students for putting on an excellent two-day event and thanked the Grade 5 and 6 students with helping out with the younger kids’ events.

With assistance from two students who called the name of each winner, Gingera presented the awards and following the presentation, he took a selfie with each group.

There were four awards in each group, the sportsmanship award and bronze, silver and gold medals.

Grade 1 Girls: Brooklyn Grey, Sportsmanship – Paisley Marchildon, Bronze – Alanah Debrule, Silver and Josyanne Aubin, Gold.

Grade 1 Boys: Micheal Lupp, Sportsmanship – David Owanga and Marshall Reed tied for Bronze – Daniel Owanga, Silver and Teagan Bouchard, Gold.

Grade 2 Girls: Dylan Strong, Sportsmanship – Harmony Lefebre and Usmah Akhtar tied for Bronze – Tannah Payou, Silver and Jasmine Dumont, Gold.

Grade 2 Boys: Jerome Carifelle, Sportsmanship – Reid Turnquist, Bronze – Preston Desaulniers, Silver and Easton Dumont, Gold.

Grade 3 Girls: Stephanie Zacharias, Sportsmanship – Ryann Deslaurier, Bronze – Olivia Andersen, Silver and Nora Debrule, Gold.

Grade 3 Boys: Andre Gagnon, Sportsmanship – Alex Debrule, Bronze – Kale Heckbert, Silver and Karsyn Marchildon, Gold.

Grade 4 Girls: Sienna St. Jean, Sportsmanship – Kaytie Ross, Bronze – Jordyn Bedard, Silver and Tasheila Boyer.

Grade 4 Boys: Jackson McKay, Sportsmanship – Chase Henley, Bronze – Mason Laliberte, Silver and Jesse Bouvier, Gold.

Grade 5 Girls: Shaylyn Janzen, Sportsmanship – Anyka Desaulniers, Bronze – Gabrielle Leclerc, Silver and Brianna Ross, Gold.

Grade 5 Boys: Jeremy Binet, Sportsmanship – Marc-Andre Lemay, Bronze – Cameron Delaurier, and Aiden Hicks, Gold.

