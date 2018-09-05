Ecole Routhier principal welcomes students back, looks forward to a great year



Principal Diane Benoit

Ecole Routhier

Ecole Routhier provides quality teaching and learning in French and English.



Our focus is on literacy, numeracy, arts, culture and community. We expect approximately 235 students to enroll for 2018/19. Setting up goals, lunch clubs, build leadership opportunities are among our priorities. Creating a strong partnership between parents, community, staff and students will provide the support for all students to be successful.



Our teachers and staff are passionate, caring, hardworking and always learning something new for the benefit of our children. We are a collaborative and driven group of people who take learning seriously while also making personal connections that help kids succeed.



Routhier staff also look forward to working with the many parents who are part of our Joint ERS/GPV School Council and Routhier Facility Enhancement Society Committee. These hard-working parents play a vital role in our school. If you are interested in attending meetings, please contact the school for more information.



We will continue to emphasize the open-door policy and parental and community involvement. Letters have been drafted to invite parents and community groups to challenge out students in a variety of sports throughout the year. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) challenges are scheduled into our calendar and we look forward to extending learning opportunities for families to work on together.



It will be nice to see the halls filled with laughter, new and renewed friendships and student leadership opportunities.



We wish everyone a great school year filled with many successes and celebrations!