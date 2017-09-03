Ecole Routhier principal welcomes back students, highlights lots of activities for the 2017/18 school year

Principal Diane Benoit

Ecole Routhier

Welcome to a new school year at Ecole Routhier School.

There is something missing in our school at this time…. the lively chatter, smiling faces, kind gestures and excitement of our students in our halls. Routhier staff can’t wait!!!

This year we have approximately 250 students which is almost divided equally among the English and French Immersion stream.

Teachers have been planning and preparing since early this month and are excited to meet all their new students. Next week, teachers they will be busy making the final preparations for the first day of school on September 5th.

This year we will be extending our Canada 150 celebration – by creating school teams named after the provinces.

These teams will participate in many events together throughout the year expanding their relationships across the grade levels.

We will continue to emphasize the open door policy and parental and community involvement.

Letters have been drafted to invite parents and community groups to challenge out students in a variety of sports throughout the year.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) challenges are scheduled into our calendar and we look forward to extending learning opportunities for families to work on together.

Our focus is on academics, arts and athletics. Throughout the year there will be many opportunities to see the efforts of students at Routhier.

Our school will partner with Georges P. Vanier staff and students as we take part in the Terry Fox walk in Jean Cote on Thursday, September 28.

We welcome all parents and committee to join us on this day.

The second opportunity is through the hard work of our Routhier Facility Enhancement Society, who have brought Missoula Children’s Theater into our school during the week of October 2, 2017.

They will be working with students throughout the week to prepare the production of “Alice in Wonderland.” We hope you will all attend the production showcasing our “Routhier Stars” and their amazing talents!

Routhier Staff also look forward to working with the many parents who are part of our Joint ERS/GPV School Council and RFES Committee.

These hard working parents play a vital role in our school.

If you are interested in attending meetings, please contact the school for more information.

Meet the Teacher night and Welcome Back BBQ will be held on September 14. If you would like to join us, please RSVP to the school office (780) 837-2114 by September 8. More information will be shared on our school website (ers.hpsd.ca) and school Facebook page.

One of the great things about education is that each year every person gets a fresh start! Every fall each student engages in learning with a new teacher, meets new friends, and learns new content.

Teachers look out on a sea of new smiling faces with whom he or she will spend a school term.

As everyone settles into their new routine, it is our hope that the excitement and anticipation felt during the first few days of school will continue through June! We have a few changes and new faces to introduce you to.

Rachel Dubrule is joining us full-time as our Wellness Coach, Breanne Britt is our new Grade 4E teacher, Laura Wuth will be our teacher in one of the 5E classes, Aryn McFaddin is our new PE teacher and Heather O’Neill returns as our new Learning Support teacher.