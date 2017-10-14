Ecole Routhier & GPV hold joint Terry Fox Run in Jean Cote

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The students and teachers at Ecole Routhier and Georges P. Vanier came together on Sept. 28, running to fulfill Terry Fox’s dream of ending all cancer, for all time.

The students at Ecole Routhier arrived at the Jean Cote community hall in the early afternoon and walked a circular route around the hamlet. When finished, they were treated to water and nutritious snacks courtesy of several volunteers.

The Ecole Routhier students managed to raise $3,213.35 for the Terry Fox Foundation, which is $1,000 more than they raised last year, pleasing Vice-Principal Melissa Portelance.

“We were pleasantly with that,” says Portelance, adding that the school was pleased to share the Terry Fox spirit with Jean Cote.

Meanwhile, the GPV students walked or ran for 10 km, starting at Range Road 211 and Township Road 800. As they approached Jean Cote, some of the Ecole Routhier students formed a couple of lines to cheer and congratulate them.

All told, the GPV students raised $2,643.10 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Marion Lessard, a GPV teacher and one of the organizers, was pleased with the efforts of everyone involved with this Terry Fox Run.

Look for a couple of videos of the GPV students arriving in Jean Cote on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.