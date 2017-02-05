Rock on! in after-school program

Alain Blanchette

Behind the Hack

‘Curling Rocks!’ is what our junior curlers would say that participate in our after school program on Wednesdays.

There are students from all three schools: Ecole Heritage, Ecole Routhier and Georges P. Vanier.

They range from Grade 4 all the way up to Grade 12.

The students are currently in the second stage of the program where they are now participating in a friendly round robin tournament where they play each other for points to determine standings going into playoffs towards the end of February.

The first stage of the program began in November where the students were separated into groups based on their experience. This enables the coaches to specifically build a program targeted to each group of students to refine their skill and knowledge of the game.

One of our coaches for the program is Ashton Skrlik which is an Alberta Juvenile Provincial champion, which has brought a lot of inspiration to the students in the program.

PCA Juvenile Playdowns

The Falher Curling Club hosted the PCA Master and PCA Juvenille Playdowns on the weekend of Jan. 27-29. Look for a story and photos about the event in the regional paper, Spotlight.