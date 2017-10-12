Robert Lauze touts work ethic, integrity in bid for Falher council

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Born and raised in Falher, and with his family roots going back three generations in the region, Robert Lauze wants to venture into politics and has thrown his bid in for Falher council.

“It’s an opportunity to contribute and offer a fresh perspective,” says Lauze. “It’s a way to contribute to the community.”

Lauze works in the petroleum industry, for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Given that petroleum is a major employer in the area and the province, he wants to bring their perspective to council.

He would also like to attract more businesses to Falher and the region.

In terms of volunteer work, he was involved with Smoky River Minor Hockey when his kids played.

Lauze touts his strong work ethic and personal integrity as well.

