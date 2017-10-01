Road Warriors Taekwondo begins new season

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The junior high gym at Georges P. Vanier is once again the scene for Road Warriors Taekwondo.

Instructor Alain Johnson and his assistants – Shaylene Johnson and Monique Brulotte – are teaching two groups, one for ages four to seven, and the other for eight years old and up.

The program started on Sept. 19 and Johnson is pleased to get going again.

“It’s a good start and I’m looking forward to another great year,” says Johnson.

The first evening, he took the 4-7 group through warmups and emphasized the importance of etiquette, such as bowing to the master, and bowing when they leave and enter the gym.

There will be a belt test in December and he plans to take his students to a tournament and championships in 2018.