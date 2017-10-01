Road Warriors Taekwondo begins new season

Parker Lambert (far left) and Naveya Lambert hit the ‘Bob’ wave master.

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The junior high gym at Georges P. Vanier is once again the scene for Road Warriors Taekwondo.

Instructor Alain Johnson and his assistants – Shaylene Johnson and Monique Brulotte – are teaching two groups, one for ages four to seven, and the other for eight years old and up.

The program started on Sept. 19 and Johnson is pleased to get going again.

“It’s a good start and I’m looking forward to another great year,” says Johnson.

The first evening, he took the 4-7 group through warmups and emphasized the importance of etiquette, such as bowing to the master, and bowing when they leave and enter the gym.

There will be a belt test in December and he plans to take his students to a tournament and championships in 2018.

Road Warriors Taekwondo instructor Alain Johnson takes students in the 4-7 age group through their paces.
In front, from left, are instructor Shaylene Johnson and Dylan Garant, and in back, from left, are instructor Monique Brulotte and Riley Garant going through their paces.
Raphael Soucy performs a target kick with assistance by instructor Monique Brulotte
Zach McDonald and Roxanne Simard, who are in the ages four to seven group, go through the obstacle course backwards.
Above, instructor Alain Johnon takes the ages eight and up group through round house kicking.

