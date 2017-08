Alberta Transportation began work on Highways 744 (near Girouxville) and Highway 49 (Spirit River Highway) at the end of May. This work is expected to be completed by the fall. The work includes paving and widening on Highway 744 from the junction of Highway 49 to the Village of Girouxville, and replacement of a culvert. Work on Highway 49 includes intersection improvements to accommodate larger vehicles at the Watino access. Approximate cost for this work is $3 million.