Letter – In response to Steve L. Moore’s letter to the editor, from March 1, 2017, Part 1 of 2

Doug Ford is responding to Steven L. Moore’s letter to the editor from March 1, which was in regard to an opinion piece by Mac Olsen entitled ‘Does government have to promote science field to you women?’, which is found in the February 22 edition of the Smoky River Express.

To the editor:

If you were a true feminist or equalist, you would encourage girls to become farmers, carpenters, electricians, brick layers, heavy duty mechanics, oilfield workers, rig piglets, directional drillers, boiler hands etc. and have a real job but, they’d probably break their nails and/or get them dirty…and that would never do!

Indeed, let’s encourage girls to enter the science field where a propensity for space, time and numbers are a must but a dread for a majority of females.

Instead, girls/young women opt for clean, cushy little non-jobs where they can quit at 3 p.m. and go for their nail and hair appointments and spa days where, (subsidized by their BFs or HUBs) with a rightful sense of entitlement, they splurge and fritter on frivolity! Heck, why have a real job when your BF or HUB has one!?

Let’s face it! School is designed for girls. It is full of words, theories, ideas and concepts…things on which girls thrive.

Boys thrive on space, time and numbers and tend to ‘drop out’ of school at much greater rates than girls.

Currently, the majority of university students are girls! Speaking of words, George Carlin, (satirist and social activist) speaks logically about Fascism and Politically Correct speech. You are absolutely forbidden to follow this link. Go to https://youtu.be/SSfeQUrO8n0 for more.

Doug Ford,

Donnelly, AB