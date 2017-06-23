Reports of fraud by email

RCMP

News release

The McLennan RCMP Detachment has received several complaints of attempted fraud, in which an email is sent advising people that their bank accounts were blocked until the information was updated and validated through a link sent with the email.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to be diligent for possible frauds and scams, and to never given personal information over the telephone or Internet.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding the fraud or scam, to contact their local detachment. Information and tips can also be forwarded anonymously to CRIME STOPPERS toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), their website at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, or texting to TIP205 (the tipster texts their message to CRIMES (274637)).