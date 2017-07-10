Reports from the parties involved in the meeting at the Club Alouette

Editor’s note: The meeting that took place at the Club Alouette in Falher in the evening of June 21 was open to the public. Many people attended the meeting, which included the mayor and council. Here are the statements from both parties about the outcome of that meeting.

Vic and Eveline Roy, Duane and Anne Lanctot

Vic & Eveline Roy

Duane & Anne Lanctot

We would like to thank the mayor and councillors for coming to our meeting. We appreciate it. We hope that change will come from these meetings we had. We hope that we can all work together going forward and have better communication between all parties.

Our goal for these meetings and our efforts are to have better communications and assistance with the issues concerning the residents, taxpayers and business owners with the By-laws, By-law process, forms and appeals.

Mayor Donna Buchinski, Town of Falher

On behalf of the Town of Falher Council I would like to thank everyone who attended the meeting on June 21st at the Club Alouette.

It is my sincere hope that everyone who attended left with a degree of satisfaction and understanding of the criteria needed for filing concerns and complaints. The Town Office is the first point of contact to resolve these issues, staff are more than willing to help residents complete the form required.

Communication is a two way dialogue; misunderstandings and hearsay not only harm individuals, divide families, but can also damage a town’s economic development when pursuing new businesses and residents to the community.

Overall I believe the residents who attended left with their questions answered, and a better understanding of some of the duties Councillors and Council have.

The Town and Council are governed by the Province of Alberta, under the Municipal Government Act (MGA). The By-Laws, Policies and Procedures are not only in place for the town, but also to protect the residents. Remember there are appeal processes in place come into the Town office for more information.

I thank the individuals who spoke in favour of Council and staff. Also those who understand and recognized the commitment and dedication we as elected officials have to the Town and residents, working towards a stronger community.

The position of Council can be frustrating and discouraging at times, dealing with other levels of government, the desired outcome is not always realized, however, Council is also very rewarding, working as a unit to accomplish goals, the successes we have achieved, and the work yet to be done.

A reminder, this fall is municipal elections. For more information come into the Town office and pick up a “Candidate Information Package.”

Donna Buchinski,

Mayor,

Town of Falher