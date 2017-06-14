Report on the First Swim Meet of the year.

Submitted by: Shelleen Gerbig, BSA, P.Ag

Extension Coordinator

The Smoky River Manatees are off to a great start in 2017. Five young swimmers, Luwie and Marnus Kleyn, Simon and Oceane Simon and Kacie Labrecque, and assistant coach, Charlize Bremont attended the Slave Lake Sharks Invitational Meet on June 3. All 5 swimmers achieved personal bests in at least one of the events they entered. Antoine placed 1st in the Boys (11 & 12) breast stroke, 3rd in the 50 m butterfly. Oceane placed 1st in the Girls (7 & 8) breast stroke. Luwie managed to achieve a 2nd in 50 m back crawl and 3rd in 50 m free style. This was his first meet. The swimmers gained 49 club points. Club points are calculated based on the swimmers placement in the event; a first is 9 points, 2nd is 7 points, 3 is 6 points, etc. These points totalled are used to determine the ranking of the club within the Region. Way to Go Manatees!!