Repaving work continues on west side of Donnelly



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Resurfacing of the streets on the west side of Donnelly is advancing and it should be finished by the middle of September.



The work started in early August, with the curb and gutter replacements on those streets.



Knelsen Sand & Gravel Ltd. is the contractor doing the work, and the cost will be approximately $824,000, which includes the engineering work.



Curb, gutter and asphalt work has been taking place along Gravel Avenue as well.



But Donnelly isn’t the only place where street improvement work has been taking place.



Work was also done on Main Street in Falher over the summer, as well as on Central Avenue Northeast and Second Street Southeast, by Ecole Routhier.



This included curb and gutter work, as well as repaving, and that work is now complete.



Infrastructure work has also been occuring at several locations in Girouxville since the summer.