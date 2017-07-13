Red Hatters lead the Canada Day celebration in Falher

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

It was Canada’s 150th anniversary on July 1, and many people met at the Smoky River Tourism building in Falher to mark the occasion.

Sandy Primeau, one of the organizers, and the Red Hatters led in singing ‘O Canada’ at noon precisely, ‘This Land is Your Land’, as well as other songs.

The building was attired in provincial, municipal and Canadian flags.

Hamburgers and hot dogs were served, courtesy of Geoff Smithdorf working the barbecue, as well as a Canada Day cake.

T-shirts, bookmark rules, towels and thunder sticks were for sale.

