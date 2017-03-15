Recovered stolen property leads to arrests, charges

RCMP

News release

High Prairie, Alberta – On February 28, 2017, High Prairie RCMP arrested four individuals for property crimes related to several break and enters within High Prairie over the past several months. The group face a multitude of charges. In total, 15 Criminal Code charges, four Controlled Drug and Substance Act charges and 3 Traffic Safety Act charges have been laid.

Muriel Paige GLADUE, age 21 of Peace River, Joseph Douglas CAMPBELL, age 27 of High Prairie, and Dorian Anakian HARVEY, age 19 of Valleyview have been remanded into custody with a court appearance schedule in High Prairie on March 6th, 2017. Leslie Michael AUGER, age 36, of High Prairie was released on conditions and scheduled to appear in court on March 20th, 2017 in High Prairie.

“Our members did a fantastic job finding those responsible for these crimes. High Prairie RCMP will continue to work with our partners to ensure our community is safe” says High Prairie Detachment Commander, Sgt. George Cameron.