Recognizing the importance of Ol’ Tyme Family Nite

Nothing says FAMILY more than our Ol’ Tyme Family Nite!! Dancing, music, socialization, interaction, great times!

This extremely amazing program began as an event for all people – all ages, all abilities and all cultures.

This program has stood the test of time and FCSS has celebrated 10 incredible years this past January. To this day, this program continues to fulfill our goals of providing enhancement to the lifestyles of the people in the Smoky River region.

The involvement of our residents as well as our visitors from outside the region makes this such an amazing program; from our musical volunteers whom are some of the best in the area and are beyond incredible!

The Royal Purple is also very instrumental with their volunteers and for the use of the Hall; monetary donations are accepted at the door to assist with the continuation of this amazing program. Should you require a tax receipt please make your cheque payable to the Town of Falher.

Held at the ELK’S HALL IN MCLENNAN, this non-alcoholic event takes place on the second and last Friday of the month up until the end of May.

The youth are always welcomed with open arms and many received impromptu dancing lessons from the many adults/seniors there.

Ol’ Tyme Family Nite is all about Family! It’s about all generations interacting and learning from each other. It’s about fun and laughter, about caring and sharing.

A place where anyone feels safe and a part of the action, there is no alcohol allowed at the events.

So, if you or your family want some quality fun time, please come out to the Ol’ Tyme Family Nite.

If you sing or play an instrument, you are more than welcome to participate in the music.

For more information, please call Smoky River FCSS at (780) 837-2220.