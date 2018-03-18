Prepare to be blown away at the recently opened “Blown Away Beauty Bar” on Main Street Falher



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Blown Away Beauty Bar owned by Angela Henley and her husband Brian, opened at 9 Main Street Falher on March 1.



Angela Henley has been a licensed stylist for 20 years, working in Edmonton, Grande Prairie, High Prairie and with Anne Bonnamour at the salon in Girouxville.



When asked what prompted her at this time to open the beauty bar in Falher, she had this to say:



“I just wanted to consolidate some services in one location and bring something beautiful and stylish to the area. I’ve been a stay at home mom for a while, so I just wanted to let my creativity flow again.”



Henley definitely realized her wish of creating an enterprise that consolidated multiple services.



With five staff including Henley, Blown Away Beauty Bar offers a wide spectrum of beauty and styling options including hair extensions, pedicure, manicure, facial, nano brows and eyelash extensions.



The location also has a massage therapist.



Henley’s talents obviously extend beyond her stylist credentials as she designed the interior of the beauty bar using a contemporary, spacious, elegant theme and she and her husband did most of the renovation work.



While Blown Away Beauty Bar is open for business, offering its numerous services in a welcoming and sedate environment, a few facets of the renovation are still in progress. When these last details are completed, Brian and Angela Henley plan having a grand opening.



“We will definitely be having a grand opening, we just haven’t scheduled it yet,” she says.



Blown Away Beauty Bar certainly brings “something beautiful and stylish to the area” and is an elegant addition to the commercial life and look of downtown Falher.