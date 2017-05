Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Students at Ecole Routhier have begun fundraising for the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Jenna Delaney, who works for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, was at the school on May 11 to encourage them to raise money for the foundation.

Some students, including those pictured above, demonstrated their skipping skills as part of the event. Look for a story about the event in the May 17 edition of the Express.