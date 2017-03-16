RCMP warn of suspicious driver approaching children

RCMP

News release

On February 28 at 3:30 p.m., the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in Falher.

RCMP members responded to the complaint and upon further investigation, learned that a black four-door car with an older male driving stopped the vehicle and offered candy to two children.

The children declined the candy and the male drove off. No one was injured and no harm was done to anyone. The children reported the incident to their parents, who contacted the RCMP. The RCMP would like to remind the public to remain vigilant of suspicious vehicles and people.

If someone looks suspicious, attempt to obtain a license plate with as much description as possible and report it to the nearest detachment or other police agency, or call 911. Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

The RCMP will continue to patrol the communities and areas where children and young people frequent, to ensure public safety.