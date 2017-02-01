RCMP urges caution following vehicle collision south of Guy

RCMP

News release

On January 19, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a semi on Highway 49, south of Guy.

Further investigation revealed that the pickup truck travelling south on Highway 49 lost control due to the icy conditions and entered the oncoming lane before hitting the semi –truck that was heading northbound.

The driver of the pickup truck received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to drive according to weather and road conditions and allow for extra time when travelling, to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

Break-in at public works yard in Falher

On January 7, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint of a break-and-enter at the public works yard in Falher. Further investigation shows that three sheds were broken into between the evening of January 6 and the morning of January 7.

On January 7, the RCMP responded to a complaint for a stolen pickup truck in Falher. A white 2000 Ford Super Duty was stolen from a property east of Falher, between January 10 and 11.

On January 11, the RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft from a pickup truck located north of Falher, in which stereo equipment worth several thousand dollars was stolen.

The RCMP is looking for any information regarding these occurrences and would also like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to their nearest RCMP detachment or police agency. Please ensure to lock your vehicles, quads, outbuildings, homes and businesses in an effort to deter thefts and/or vandalism.

Information can be shared anonymously. You can call, text or type your tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can text the tip by typing in the key word ‘tip 252’ followed by the information and then simply text it to CRIMES (274637).