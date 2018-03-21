Peace Regional RCMP Seize Drugs, Guns & Stolen Property

RCMP

News release

On March 9th, 2018, the Peace River RCMP General Investigation Section with the assistance of personnel from Peace Regional detachment, executed a search warrant at an apartment unit in the Town of Peace River, Alberta.



The search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of cocaine, multiple firearms, including a sawed off shotgun, over $1,000 in suspected proceeds of crime, as well as other stolen property including cheques and credit cards. As of the result of the investigation, 37-year-old David John TESTAWICH, and 29 year old Charmaine OMINAYAK, both of Peace River, have been charged with various offences, including:



. Possession of a controlled substance.



. Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.



. Unsafe storage of firearms.



. Possession of a stolen credit card.



. Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.



. Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000



TESTAWICH was in custody last week, pending his first appearance in Peace River provincial court on March 12, 2018.



OMINAYAK is scheduled to appear in provincial court on April 9, 2018.



