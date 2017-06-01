RCMP seeks information about incidents of vandalism in Falher

On May 7, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint at Fountain Tire in Falher.

The RCMP attended and found a window damaged, but nothing was stolen or removed from the business.

On May 5, the RCMP responded to a complaint at IGA in Falher, and found the doors to the business were damaged. Again, nothing was stolen or removed from the business.

The suspect was wearing blue coveralls.

The RCMP is looking for any information regarding these incidents. The RCMP would also like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to the near detachment or other police agency. Please ensure to lock and secure your vehicles, quads, out buildings, homes and businesses in an effort to deter thefts and/or vandalism.

The RCMP will continue to patrol the communities in the evening and overnight hours, in an effort to deter criminal activity.

Information can also be shred anonymously. You can call, text or type your tip to Crime Stoppers, which can be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can text the tip by typing in the key word, ‘tip 252’, followed by the information, then text it to CRIMES (274637).