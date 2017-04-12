RCMP seeks information about recent incidents in McLennan

RCMP

News releases

On April 1, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a break-and-enter complaint at the Smoky River Regional Golf Course in McLennan.

A television, digital photo frame and golf cart keys were stolen. The suspect(s) gained entry through the main door and damaged it.

On April 2, the RCMP responded to a mischief complaint at the Northern Lakes College campus in McLennan. Two windows on the north side of the building were broken sometime the previous evening.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about these crimes, to contact their local detachment.

Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by going to www.crimestoppers.ab.ca. Or they can send a text message to TIP205. The tipster text their message to CRIMES (274637).

About Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is a charitable not-for-profit organization that allows tipsters to anonymously report information about crimes or suspicious behaviour through calling, texting, or submitting online.