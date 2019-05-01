RCMP officer charged after off-duty confrontation

Express Staff

On Feb. 2, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Dec. 28, 2017 confrontation near Barrhead, Alberta, between an off-duty RCMP officer and another motorist.



After our independent investigation, it was determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed offences.



As required under the Police Act, ASIRT’s investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service for an opinion on whether the case met its standard for prosecution.



Having reviewed the investigation and the provided Crown opinion, ASIRT Executive Director, Ms. Susan D. Hughson, QC, made the determination that the involved officer should be charged with four criminal offences.



On April 25, 2019, Const. Barnaby Seregelyi, a member of the RCMP Wood Buffalo detachment, was charged with the criminal offences of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, and pointing a firearm.



It is alleged that on Dec. 28, 2017, Const. Seregelyi was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle just west of Barrhead when he encountered another motorist and became embroiled in a driving dispute.



During the course of the incident, it is alleged that Const. Seregelyi drove his vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, confronted the woman operating the other vehicle, pointed a firearm at her, and confined her roadside.



Const. Seregelyi appeared before a justice of the peace and was released with conditions.



He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead provincial court.



As this matter is now before the courts, ASIRT will not provide any further information.



