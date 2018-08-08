RCMP news releases from around the Peace Country

Break-and-enter at New Horizon Co-op

In the early morning of July 27, an individual driving a small pickup truck took a sledge hammer and broke into the New Horizon Co-op in Falher, with the intent to commit theft.

The McLennan RCMP was called to investigate and obtained some footage (not available with this news release).

The RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident, to contact them at (780) 324-3086 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2228477 (TIPS), or by the Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Fatal vehicle rollover for McLennan resident

On Tuesday July 31st, 2018 at approximately 5:30 p.m., High Prairie RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle roll over collision on Highway 750 in community of Grouard, Alberta, approximately 30 km northeast of High Prairie.

A northbound car crossed the centre line, went into the ditch on the opposite side, and rolled onto its roof.

The lone occupant, a 48-year-old man from McLennan, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact High Prairie Detachment.

Peace Regional RCMP investigate fatal collision

In the evening of July 31, the RCMP arrived at the scene of a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Range Road 252. The collision resulted in two people being deceased and left two other people injured and taken to the hospital.

An RCMP collision analyst was to arrive at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Traffic re-opened in both directions by the morning of Aug. 1.

No other information was available at press time.

Spirit River RCMP investigate two serious collisions in one day

On July 31, the Spirit River RCMP attended a serious motor vehicle collision at 3:43 p.m., and then a fatal motor vehicle collision at 4:43 p.m.

At 3:43 p.m., the RCMP were dispatched to Highway 2 at Township Road 763. A pickup truck traveling west on Township Road 763 collided with an unloaded semi-truck traveling south on Highway 2. The 84-year-old driver of the truck was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi-truck did not require medical attention.

At 4:40, the RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 49 and Range Road 110. Preliminary investigation indicates that a semi-tractor trailer unit traveling westbound on Highway 49 was attempting to pass a tractor, hauling hay. At the intersection of Range Road 110, the tractor initiated a left turn, and the two vehicles collided.

The 74-year-old male driver of the tractor was declared deceased on scene and the semi-truck driver was uninjured.

A collision analyst attended the second collision. No other information was available at press time.

Plane crash near Grande Prairie kills pilot

At 2:03 p.m. on July 31, the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a plane crash involving a Basic Ultralight plane. Attending EMS pronounced the 43-year-old male pilot, from Saskatchewan, deceased.

There were no other occupants in the plane.

No information will be provided about the cause of the crash.