RCMP Locate Firearms during Search of Vehicle

Slave Lake, AB – On December 27, 2016 while on conducting routine follow up on another matter, police observed a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in an unrelated investigation. The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was granted. During the course of the search, police seized three long barrel firearms, as well as numerous pieces of tools and equipment believed to have been taken in recent area thefts. Some of the property previously reported stolen has been returned to its rightful owners. No arrests have been made in relation to the stolen property at this time, but the investigation is continuing.

