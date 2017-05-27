Peace Regional RCMP investigating found human remains on Reno Road

RCMP

News release

Peace River, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains which were found in a burned holiday trailer on Reno Road, approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Peace River, Alberta on Wednesday, May 17.

Members from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have assumed carriage of the file and are being assisted by members from the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment and the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section (FIS). Provincial Fire Investigators also are involved in the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, May 19 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious in the area of Reno Road, southeast of the community of Peace River between Monday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 17.

Anyone with information which they believe may be of assistance to police in this matter are asked to call the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Valleyview RCMP investigate break, enter and theft

Valleyview, Alberta – Valleyview RCMP are investigating a break- and-enter to a residence that occurred in the rural area south east of Valleyview sometime between May 1 and May 15, 2017.

Unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the residence by damaging the lock on the front door. Once inside, suspect(s) stole the following items: table saw, air compressor, Cordless Milwaukee Circular Saw, Cordless Milwaukee Drill, Cordless Dewalt Drill, Milwaukee Impact Drill, generator, rigid sander and a rigid air nailer.

Valleyview RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (780) 524-3345 or call your local police.