RCMP investigates theft in Donnelly

RCMP

News release

On Nov. 13, 2016, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a theft complaint from a vehicle in the Village of Donnelly.

A pair of Windriver snow boots, a black Dakota winter parka size 3XL, a Blackberry phone charger, a machete, a road side emergency kit (red, white and black ‘Meg Energy’) and an iPhone 6 were stolen.

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $1,615.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding the theft or stolen items, to contact their local detachment.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.crimestoppers.ca or texting to TIP205, and the tipster texts their message to CRIMES (274637).

Fentanyl awareness presentation

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, in cooperation with the McLennan RCMP Detachment and RCMP ‘K’ Division’s Serious and Organized Crime Unit, is providing a public awareness presentation about Fentanyl.

It will be held at the Elks and Royal Purple Community Hall in McLennan, beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2017 and is free to the public