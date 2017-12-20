Peace Regional RCMP investigate school bus collision, two sent to hospital



RCMP News release

Peace River, Alberta: On December 11th, 2017 at 8:15 a.m., the RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Hwy 2A.



The incident involved a school bus and an SUV.



The school bus was carrying 11 students and the driver.



Parents or caregivers of the children have been notified.



The 54-year-old school bus driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.



The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai Tucson was also transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and is now stable.



The investigation is ongoing.



If you were a witness to, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6677.