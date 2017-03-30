Peace Regional RCMP – high risk search warrants lead to forcible confinement and aggravated assault investigation

RCMP

News release

Peace River, Alberta – On March 3rd, 2017 the Peace Regional RCMP with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team executed two search warrants at a residence on 82nd Avenue and 94th Street in the town of Peace River.

Seven occupants from within the residence were taken into police custody, no one else was involved in the incident.

Upon execution of the search warrants it became evident to police that they had now entered into the scene of another serious criminal investigation.

The Peace Regional Detachment & Peace Regional General Investigation Section along with the Edmonton RCMP General Investigation Section cooperatively investigated this incident and have determined that an adult male was forcibly confined, starting the day prior to the police executing the search warrants.

The adult male victim was restrained, burned and beaten over hours. The injured male was discovered during the high risk execution by the Emergency Response Team.

Four of the adults originally taken into custody are facing further charges in relation to the forcible confinement and aggravated assault investigation. They are 31-year-old Eugene L’Hirondelle, 47-year-old Darren Taylor, 35-year-old Kimberly Stranaghan and 27-year-old Travis Cardinal, all of Peace River, Alberta.

Each faces the following four charges:

. Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Confinement.

. Forcible Confinement.

. Aggravated Assault.

. Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault.

All four remain in custody and a bail hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 20, 2017.

“RCMP believe this to be an isolated, drug related and targeted offence where there is no further risk to the general public,” says Staff Sergeant Brent Meyer of Peace Regional RCMP.

“This was definitely a situation of the RCMP being in the right place at the right time in order to stop the above offence.”

All charges are now before the courts.

Background

The residence was searched by Peace Regional RCMP members and a number of items seized including:

. 220.4 grams of heroin.

. 37.9 grams of methamphetamine.

. 213.3 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine.

. 230 grams of cannabis marihuana.

. 120.5 grams of hashish.

. 10 tablets of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine commonly known as Ecstasy or MDMA.

. $1,000 cash.

. A number of pills and powders yet to be determined.

. 12 long-barrel guns (one with an altered serial number).

. One sawed off prohibited shotgun.

. Two handguns.

. One prohibited magazine (30 rounds).

In total, 57 charges resulted from the investigation notably; 44 of these are firearms related charges, five breach of recognizance charges.

In addition, Darren Taylor faces seven counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the illicit drugs seized by police.