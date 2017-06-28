RCMP – High Level – Convictions for Firearm and Explosives Possession

RCMP

News release

June 28, 2017

Update to Media Release July 31, 2016

File: 2016995155

Background: On Sunday July 31, 2016 High Level RCMP conducted a traffic stop just outside of High Level on Highway 35. During the vehicle stop an individual was arrested on outstanding warrants. The arrest resulted in the recovery of multiple firearms with ammunition, an explosive device, and controlled substances. A total of 3 individuals were arrested and charged with numerous offences. Further investigation revealed that several of the firearms had been stolen from Hay River NT on April 27, 2016.

Current status:

On March 20, 2017 Cheyanne HUBER, 24 year old female, of Hinton Alberta was convicted of 5 counts of Failing to Comply with Release / Probation conditions as well as possession of a Firearm. Cheyanne HUBER received a total of 328 days custody; 10 year firearm prohibition; and submission of her DNA to the National DNA Data Bank.

On June 28, 2017 Shawn Karl BROWN, 27 year old male, of Stony Plain Alberta was convicted of possession of an explosive substance with intent to cause serious property damage and 3 firearm offences. Shawn BROWN received a 4 year global jail sentence; 10 year firearm prohibition; and submission of his DNA to the National DNA Data Bank.

On June 28, 2017 Wayne Darrell BROWN, 25 year old male, of Stony Plain Alberta was convicted of possession of an explosive substance; 5 firearm offences; possession of a controlled substance; and an offence under the Traffic Safety Act. Wayne BROWN received a 5 year global jail sentence; lifetime firearm prohibition; and submission of his DNA to the National DNA Data Bank.

High Level AB is approximately 750 kms north of Edmonton AB.