RCMP continues investigation into Cadotte Lake house fire, one person found dead

RCMP

News release

One person has died in a house fire in the small northern Alberta community of Cadotte Lake.

Peace Regional RCMP were dispatched to the scene just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

In a news release, police confirmed that one person died in the fire but did not provide any details on the victim’s or gender.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and involves assistance from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

A fire investigator will be inspecting the home in an attempt to determine the cause.

Cadotte Lake is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, 80 kilometres east of Peace River.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

