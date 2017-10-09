Slave Lake RCMP continue to seek Braden Eric Foster

RCMP News release

The RCMP continues to seek Braden Eric Foster for whom a warrant of arrest has been issued in relation to the homicide of Nicole Brenda Robar, whose body was recovered from the Lesser Slave Lake River on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Braden Eric Foster (27) of Slave Lake, who is facing several charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and extortion.

He is believed to be in the Edmonton area.

The public is asked not to approach Foster if seen, but to call police immediately and report any details pertaining to the sighting.

Braden Eric Foster is described as follows:

. 27 year-old Caucasian male.

. 180 cm (5’11”) tall.

. 82 kg (181 lbs) in weight.

. Brown hair.

. Brown eyes.