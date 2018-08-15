RCMP arrest two after following a dangerous pursuit and theft

RCMP

News release

Slave Lake, Alberta – Two people are in custody following a dangerous occurrence on August 15, 2018. The incident began shortly after 10:00 A.M. while members of the Faust RCMP Detachment were conducting targeted patrols in the area of Kinuso, Alberta. Members had been in search of suspicious vehicles believed to be involved in recent criminal activities. During these patrols one of these vehicles was located and refused to stop for police. In an effort to evade apprehension, the suspect vehicle was observed forcing police vehicles off the road and driving in the opposite lane on Highway 2.

Given the risk to public safety, officers disengaged the pursuit and cordoned off an area. Soon after, the suspects allegedly stole a second vehicle and intentionally drove at two RCMP vehicles containing the area. Resources from the Slave Lake, Faust and High Prairie RCMP Detachments along with the Lakeshore Regional Police and Westlock Integrated Traffic Unit converged on the area. In an effort to further evade police the suspects drove into a ditch where they became stuck. A male and female were arrested without further incident.

“Our intelligence-led and focussed strategy of conducting patrols in these areas resulted in the identification and apprehension of two offenders who have a significant history of criminal behaviour”, says Staff Sergeant John Spaans of the Slave Lake RCMP. “Through their dangerous actions, these suspect put members of the public and police at risk. A coordinated effort between detachments and police services lead to a successful outcome”.

A 28-year-old male from Valleyview, Alberta and a 28 year old female from Blackfalds, Alberta have been arrested. Charges are pending including, but not limited to, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.