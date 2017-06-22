Peace Regional RCMP announce charges in homicide on Reno Road

Express Staff

Peace River, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP and the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, have arrested and charged four people in relation to the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt (20), whose remains were found in a burned out holiday trailer on May 17, 2017 in the area near kilometer 20 on Reno Road East (Township Road 810), approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Peace River.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) and Peace Regional RCMP Detachment would like to confirm that the following individuals have been charged in this matter:

1) Blake Murphy (30) of Grande Prairie is charged with one count of First Degree Murder. Murphy’s case has been adjourned and his next appearance will be in Peace River Provincial Court on July 10.

2) Kyle Timothy Dudbroy-Clement (24) of Peace River is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder and Indignity to a Body. He is to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on June 26, 2017.

3) Bonnie Lynne Casselton (31) of Peace River is charged with Indignity to a Body AND Accessory after the Fact to Murder.

Casselton will appear in Peace River Provincial Court on June 26, 2017. Then she is to appear in Falher Provincial Court on July 6, for one charge of stolen property over $5,000 and one charge of assault with a weapon.

4) Lucas Lloyd Lundstrom (30) of Peace River is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder and Indignity to a Body. He is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on June 26, 2017.

Lawrence Robert Butt had lived in of Peace River and was also known as Lawrence Villeneuve. He was 20 years of age at the time of his death.

Additional details will not be provided at this time by the RCMP given that the investigation is ongoing.

However, should new information become available an updated media release will be issued.