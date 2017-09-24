RAC plans several activities for the coming months

Katrina Owens

Spotlight

The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Arts Council (RAC) planned and finalized seven-months worth of programming last week.

We hear from board members that this is a new effort to give community members a better glimpse at what’s to come.

“RAC is really trying to make it a point to preplan events – not to say we might add in a few extras as the year goes on – so that people in Slave Lake and area can know ahead of time what to expect from us,” says RAC secretary Megan McNeil.

“We are a very small group so it also makes it easier on us to plan which member will be helping out or organizing an event.”

Speaking of the size of RAC, McNeil says a ‘membership’ package has been drafted for the general public.

“It’s free to become a member of the art’s council,” she says. “Membership perks include, 20 per cent off any workshop, cross promotion/advertisement if you’re an artist, access to planning meetings (and you’ll get a say in what we plan) plus you’ll be the first to know about upcoming RAC events.”

McNeil adds, “We only ask that as a RAC member you help volunteer at one event per year.”

As for upcoming RAC activities, McNeil says the group has arranged a variety, including dance lessons, cooking classes and improv-acting nights.

Spotlight got wind of an official event list and it is as follows:

October:

‘5KM Zombie Fun Run’ on October 14th at Schurter Park and costs $20. This is a family-friendly fundraiser; come dressed up in your favourite zombie costume and walk throughout Slave Lake’s trails.

‘Screamfest’ on October 28th at the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake; this is another family-friendly event and will feature two classic Halloween movies. Entry is by donation.

November:

“We will be participating in the annual Santa Claus parade and Slave Lake Adult Education’s craft show,” says McNeil. “November is a busy month for families so we didn’t want to plan too much.”

December:

‘Do it yourself Christmas Signs and Ornaments’ is tentatively booked at the curling rink for Dec. 8th, 2017. This is a ladies-only evening and cost is $15.

January:

“We wanted to branch out in January and offer a cooking class, since cooking and baking are artsy in their own way,” says McNeil. “We are working out the kinks and will provide more information as it unfolds.”

February:

‘Ballroom dancing’ is set to happen on Feb. 9th, 2018 at the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake.

“We wanted to do something different for Valentine’s Day,” says McNeil. “We still have to work out ticket price, but it will be happening on the 9th.”

March:

“We will be hosting a ‘cake decorating’ workshop sometime in March, we won’t have much room so people interested should keep an eye on our Facebook page for more details,” says McNeil. “It’s for all ages, but we initially thought of the parents who could use some help in preparing for the annual grad cake auction.”

April:

“Last year we hosted a ‘Pysanka’ workshop that was really well received so we will be doing that again, we are just working out time and date. It will be at the curling rink as usual,” says McNeil. “We’re also planning a fairy succulent garden workshop for April to kick off spring.”

As mentioned above, McNeil says this is just what RAC has in the works as of right now, not to say other activities or workshops won’t be added to the lineup.

RAC’s Facebook page is updated regularly with details and the group meets every second Thursday of each month.

For more information, call 780-516-1588.