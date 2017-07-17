Putting paint to canvas

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Smoky River Family and Community Services held their summer youth program at the Falher campground last week.

Painting was one of the activities they enjoyed. In this photo, in no particular order, are Michael Lupp, Teanna Campbell, Joseph Haberland, Hailee Campbell, Laurence Soucy, Seth Eriki, Myla Brochu, Jasmine Dumont, Raphael Soucy, Preston Desaulniers, Hunter Dumont and Kayle Towpich.

The program is being held in McLennan this week, and look for a story in the July 26 edition of the Express.