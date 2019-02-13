Pure Witness team brings message of faith to HFCRD schools in the region



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Due to extreme cold temperatures and school bus cancelations, the attendance at Ecole Providence was low for the Purewitness faith retreat on January 6.



Despite low attendance, the three-member Pure Witness Ministries team: Laura Rice, Matthew Marcoux and Michael Salamida, were undeterred in their commitment, offering a fitting, energized faith retreat for all students at the school.



Along with offering a religious retreat and praying with the kids, the Pure Witness team engaged the students in other activities that included inspirational music, interactive games, testimonies, theatre and humorous sketches.



However, no matter what the activity, the team reiterated their message that God has a purpose for everyone and that students need to pray and communicate with God to understand their purpose in life. Offering kindness to others was also a key part of their message.



This is the second year that Pure Witness Ministries, a Catholic youth-oriented evangelical mission based in Saskatoon, has visited Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) schools in Grimshaw, Manning, Peace River, High Prairie, Valleyview and McLennan.



The team travel approximately two weeks at a time, then return to Saskatoon for a couple of weeks running run a youth group there and offering local retreats.