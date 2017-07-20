Public hearing held for road closure in Guy at M.D. council meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on July 10, the council for the meeting of M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 held a public hearing for Bylaw No. 17-894, a proposal to close a road in the Hamlet of Guy.

No one spoke for or against the bylaw and it now goes to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason for approval.

Subdivision application extension approved

Council has approved Jean Lemire’s request for an extension to a subdivision application, for a farmstead separation located at SE 33-77-22-W5M.

Donation requests approved

Council approved a $100 donation request towards an annual membership with Agriculture For Life. According to its website, Ag For Life is a champion of Alberta agriculture; a catalyst that brings together stakeholders to build awareness and understanding of the industry through the delivery of agriculture education and farm safety programming.

Council also approved a $100 donation request towards a membership in the Water North Coalition.

The Northern Alberta Development Council established the Water North Coalition in 2014, as per their website.

Voting membership is open to all northern municipalities, First Nations and Metis Settlements. Non-voting membership is also open to northern water partners, including water and wastewater professionals, organizations owners and government.

FCM Asset Management Program

Council approved a grant application toward an asset management program with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, Village of Donnelly and Village of Girouxville are partners in the grant application.

Agriculture Fieldman’s Report

Normand Boulet, the agricultural fieldman for the M.D., gave his report to council.

Boulet noted that Hicks Honey Farm has been accepted for the Farm Family Award, put out by Farm Fair International.

The family will receive their award in Edmonton on Nov. 10.

Boulet also noted that the M.D.’s mowing program is going well, due to the dry season.

Weed inspections have revealed the presence of Ox-Eye Daisy within the region. He is talking to landowners about how to deal with it.

Grasshopper infestations are also occurring within the M.D. and landowners are reminded to be aware of the economic thresholds and apply insecticides only when they are reached.

The M.D. has an EcoBran application available and Boulet can be contacted at (780) 837-2221, extension 121 for more information.

Fire Chief’s Report

Smoky River Fire and Rescue received 22 calls for service in June.

Fire Chief Marcel Maure broke them down: eight medical, five fires, six false alarms, two motor vehicle collisions and one other.

The grand opening for the fire hall was held on June 23 and over 300 people attended. See the story in the July 5 edition of the Smoky River Express for details.

With some donations from several companies, the fire department plans to purchase a UTV. It will be used for tough terrain firefighting and patient evacuation.

Maure also noted that the M.D. will purchase a new pumper truck in 2020.

Director of Operations Report

Kevin Cymbaluk gave his report to council as well.

Cymbaluk noted culvert replacement work is taking place on Township Road 792, by Lac Magloire; and at the Bechard Drainage north of Girouxville.

The public works department has been holding meetings with Alberta Transportation regarding the length of construction work for the highway improvement project south of Girouxville.

Road construction continues on Range Road 213A, north of Falher; and on Range Road 205, near the M.D. boundary on Highway 2.