Peace River School Division – Mini options have begun at Springfield School



Submitted by

Melanie Blanchette

Mini Options was started over ten years ago at Springfield School.



It is a chance for students to do something they enjoy with students from other classes and grades. Mini Options are the first four Friday afternoons after winter break and include activities like Lego WeDo, Floor Hockey, knitting, pottery, cooking, art, games, Kindergarten Fun and many other fun options.



Students choose their three favorites from a long list of possibilities.



Then the organizers place them into one of their choices.



Students in some options are able to take their finished works home. Mini Options help make the cold winter go by quicker.



Students and teachers always look forward to this time of year!